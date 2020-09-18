hotdogsngiggles: accursedsith: melthemagpie: lies: Favorite…
lies:
Favorite practical effects: The war rig vs. the berm
#SERIOUSLY#WORLD BUILDING#YOU ARE SO USED#TO your vehicle being ON FIRE that you have built something into it#to use the excessive sand of your environment#to make it NO LONGer on fire#oh my god (via whisperingkuiperbelt)
The fwoosh of the sand over the fire, the roar when the rig moves out of the sand like it’s a living beast, IS SO GOOD, I fucking love this movie
i need to rewatch this
same
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/629650916593762304.