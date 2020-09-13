Fun facts about my thousandth consecutive day of submitting at least one complete eBird checklist:

* The smoke wasn’t (quite) as bad as it has been, so I didn’t feel like I was chain-smoking as I walked the beach.

* The Lesser Yellowlegs is still hanging around at the mouth of Carpinteria Creek. After working so hard to get them on my county year list a few months ago I appreciate this one just chilling five minutes from my house for so long.

* The big Willet flock at Tar Pits Park was cool. Mixed in with them were Long-billed Curlews, Whimbrels, and Black-bellied Plovers.

* The trio of Black Turnstones foraging in the wrack let me get super close.

* I saw my first Say’s Phoebe of the fall. A few had been reported already; Nick had one at Coal Oil Point on September 4. But I hadn’t seen one yet, and I love them, so when I saw this one it made me happy.

* I liked seeing the Elegant Terns with the faint pink wash on their breast; it helped set them apart from the slightly larger Royal Terns they were roosting with.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/629166402310438912.

Tags: birds, one thousand days.