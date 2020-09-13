« ardley: In the Atmosphere of Storms Photographed by Freddie…
cronchyiceboi:

katy-l-wood:

Me: I need a library card, but I just moved so I don’t have an ID with my address or any mail with it.

Librarian: -slides me a blank library postcard- Write your address on this like it would be mailed to you.

Me: Sure?

Librarian: -takes it back- Great! Now we have mail with your address on it!

Me: …does it really work that way?

Librarian: the rules don’t say it DOESN’T work that way. Here’s your new library card!

Librarians are the most dangerous magic users because they can aquire infinite knowlege

“There actually isn’t a rule that says I can’t cast this spell. I checked.”

“Which book?”

“A L L O F T H E M.”

