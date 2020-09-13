cronchyiceboi: katy-l-wood: Me: I need a library card, but I just moved so I don’t have an ID with…
Me: I need a library card, but I just moved so I don’t have an ID with my address or any mail with it.
Librarian: -slides me a blank library postcard- Write your address on this like it would be mailed to you.
Me: Sure?
Librarian: -takes it back- Great! Now we have mail with your address on it!
Me: …does it really work that way?
Librarian: the rules don’t say it DOESN’T work that way. Here’s your new library card!
Librarians are the most dangerous magic users because they can aquire infinite knowlege
“There actually isn’t a rule that says I can’t cast this spell. I checked.”
“Which book?”
“A L L O F T H E M.”
