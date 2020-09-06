stream:

Galaxy Quest (1999) dir. Dean Parisot

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/628539993243189248.

Tags: very much the second-best trek movie, which isnt meant at all as faint praise, catch me in the right mood, and i’ll bump it ahead of wrath of khan, i do love the story about alan rickman, being low-key disgusted with tim allen, over his - allen’s - struggling with his emotions, while shooting the mathesar-torture-revelation scene, rickman: right. it’s called ACTING..