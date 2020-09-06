« cursedpossums:unrestrained summer fun

sigh

sigh

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/628524077759578112.

Tags: getting worse the further north we go, breathe shallow i guess, ¯\ (ツ) /¯.

This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, September 6th, 2020 at 7:50 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.