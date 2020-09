Really depends on the Creek Fire and the wind. The AQI in Mammoth was 150+ today; we couldn’t really go out at all. If the plume blows over us over the next few days we’ll probably cut our trip short and go home. If it blows somewhere else we might be able to stay the week (which was the original plan).

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/628573979884617728.