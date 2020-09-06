« stream: Galaxy Quest (1999) dir. Dean Parisot

artist-savrasov: Evening Migration of birds, 1874, Aleksey…

artist-savrasov:

Evening Migration of birds, 1874, Aleksey Savrasov

Medium: oil,canvas

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/628558865385062400.

This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, September 6th, 2020 at 5:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.