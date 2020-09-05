« justtblue:Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez 📸 Gilles Martin-Raget

theeinkibus: gwengrimm: phana-banana: Look, I’m not saying…

theeinkibus:

gwengrimm:

phana-banana:

Look, I’m not saying if Herman Melville was alive today he would totally have an A03/fanfiction.net account… but that’s exactly what I’m saying.

Still went a little over my time limit for this one, but getting faster I think.

@theeinkibus these…. Are good points.

Herman, thanks for creating the ‘AND THERE WAS ONLY ONE BED’ trope for all of us writers, forever in your debt man.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/628468261839831040.

Tags: i have one mutual in particular, i immediately thought of, not sure if they’ve seen this already.

