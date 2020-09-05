theeinkibus: gwengrimm: phana-banana: Look, I’m not saying…
Look, I’m not saying if Herman Melville was alive today he would totally have an A03/fanfiction.net account… but that’s exactly what I’m saying.
Still went a little over my time limit for this one, but getting faster I think.
@theeinkibus these…. Are good points.
Herman, thanks for creating the ‘AND THERE WAS ONLY ONE BED’ trope for all of us writers, forever in your debt man.
