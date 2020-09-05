« theeinkibus: gwengrimm: phana-banana: Look, I’m not saying…

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/628485132826951680.

Tags: carpinteria creek, sometimes when I’m birdwatching, things that aren’t birds, 8th street bridge.

This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, September 5th, 2020 at 9:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.