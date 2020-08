todaysbird:

the new yorker gets it

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/627638800289529856.

Tags: birds, so, PJH, pjh fan art, and yeah, but I'm not sure, I want that to be a cerw, doesn't have a breastband, but i checked, b/c you know I had to, it's meant to be a cerw, cerw.