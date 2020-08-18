terminusantequem: Benjamín Palencia (Spanish, 1894-1980),…
Benjamín Palencia (Spanish, 1894-1980), Amapolas, 1971. Oil on canvas, 52.4 x 63.5 cm
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/626799790421917696.
