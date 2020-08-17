Fun fact: over on that Other Platform (stage whisper: Twitter. He’s talking about Twitter) I routinely engage in ruthless purges of who I follow. I’m feeling overwhelmed by a certain kind of content, and so Hey ho! To the Unfollow button!

YOU are gone from my feed! And YOU! And YOU! No remorse. For the crime of bringing too much (whatever) into my feed I find you GUILTY! Your punishment is permanent exile! GTFO!

Over here, though, it’s the exact opposite. All the weirdly idiosyncratic nonsense — I love it. It’s comforting.

Yes. Distract me with your obsessive interest in (whatever). Please. Go on.

*chin hands*

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/626705655918690304.