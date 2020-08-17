« Fun fact: over on that Other Platform (stage whisper: Twitter. He’s talking about Twitter) I…

delta-breezes:Mandy Rosenfeld | @rosenfeld.mandy 

delta-breezes:

Mandy Rosenfeld | @rosenfeld.mandy 

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/626709172531216384.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, August 17th, 2020 at 7:50 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.