artist-sargent: In the Garden, Corfu, 1909, John Singer…
In the Garden, Corfu, 1909, John Singer Sargent
Medium: oil,canvas
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/626728059063681025.
Tags: all the sargent.
