« dpcphotography:Colourful Mornings

owlsantuary:bauliya:buckysbears:i don’t know how anyone can hear a 14 year old girl say “my own…

owlsantuary:

bauliya:

buckysbears:

i don’t know how anyone can hear a 14 year old girl say “my own mother thought i was a monster. she was right of course” and not think ‘that is an incredibly hurt child’

these t a g s

[ID: tags reading: #YES I’M STILL POSTING ABOUT AZULA #LISTEN!!!! #WHEN YOU’RE 12 AND WATCHING AVATAR AZULA IS THE SCARIEST CHARACTER IN THE SHOW #WHEN YOU’RE 25 AND WATCHING AVATAR SHE’S THE SADDEST. End ID.]

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/626112758067429376.

Tags: atla, azula redemption arc ftw.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, August 10th, 2020 at 5:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.