owlsantuary:bauliya:buckysbears:i don’t know how anyone can hear a 14 year old girl say “my own…

bauliya: buckysbears: i don’t know how anyone can hear a 14 year old girl say “my own mother thought i was a monster. she was right of course” and not think ‘that is an incredibly hurt child’ these t a g s [ID: tags reading: #YES I’M STILL POSTING ABOUT AZULA #LISTEN!!!! #WHEN YOU’RE 12 AND WATCHING AVATAR AZULA IS THE SCARIEST CHARACTER IN THE SHOW #WHEN YOU’RE 25 AND WATCHING AVATAR SHE’S THE SADDEST. End ID.]

Tags: atla, azula redemption arc ftw.