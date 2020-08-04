« mischievousdog: “The sea speaks to me and I begin to…

emmy4keri: Perry and Della in “Chapter Five” of Perry Mason

emmy4keri:

Perry and Della in “Chapter Five” of Perry Mason

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/625534583921868800.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, August 4th, 2020 at 8:50 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.