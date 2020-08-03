robotmango:robotmango:derryderrydown:jeaniefranklins:robotmango:hallmark channel please hire me to…

robotmango:

hallmark channel please hire me to write more time-travel romances:

no-nonsense modern businesswoman who is secretly falling for this odd but kind stranger: dinner was so delicious! wow… i wish my last boyfriend had ever cooked for me even once. by the way, what was in the pie?

brave yet gentle time-displaced knight: squirrels, of course

*

brave yet gentle time-displaced nobleman of some sort: the miasmas in this… newest of york are indeed foul. here, i have studded half an orange with cloves, hold it against thy nose, that you may not inhale any spirits of pestilence

*

no-nonsense modern businesswoman’s mildly confused dad: so, you follow politics at all?

brave yet gentle time-displaced weaver’s apprentice: the empress maud is a pretender and usurper, i pray king stephen’s forces will break the siege by michelmas

*

no-nonsense modern businesswoman, etcetera: what are all these children doing in my house

brave yet gentle time-displaced prince: these are my new pages. i have given them each a loaf of bread and a pallet of straw in the basement. [snaps fingers] you, boy! a cup of watered wine!

delighted ten-year-old who is skipping school, dressed in old drapes as an approximation of medieval livery: yes sir right away sir!!