robotmango:robotmango:derryderrydown:jeaniefranklins:robotmango:hallmark channel please hire me to…

hallmark channel please hire me to write more time-travel romances:
no-nonsense modern businesswoman who is secretly falling for this odd but kind stranger: dinner was so delicious! wow… i wish my last boyfriend had ever cooked for me even once. by the way, what was in the pie?
brave yet gentle time-displaced knight: squirrels, of course
*
brave yet gentle time-displaced nobleman of some sort: the miasmas in this… newest of york are indeed foul. here, i have studded half an orange with cloves, hold it against thy nose, that you may not inhale any spirits of pestilence
*
no-nonsense modern businesswoman’s mildly confused dad: so, you follow politics at all?
brave yet gentle time-displaced weaver’s apprentice: the empress maud is a pretender and usurper, i pray king stephen’s forces will break the siege by michelmas
*
no-nonsense modern businesswoman, etcetera: what are all these children doing in my house
brave yet gentle time-displaced prince: these are my new pages. i have given them each a loaf of bread and a pallet of straw in the basement. [snaps fingers] you, boy! a cup of watered wine!
delighted ten-year-old who is skipping school, dressed in old drapes as an approximation of medieval livery: yes sir right away sir!!
#okay op these all sound brilliant but if my time travelling knight turned out to be a stephen supporte r#i’d just leave him there in the snow
Somebody beat me to it. Like I’d ever fall in time-crossed love with a Stephen supporter.
i just, from the bottom of my heart, want to thank all of you– so very many of you– who took time out of your busy lives to express Correct opinions on The Anarchy. which for the record ended around 1153. you are unbelievably magnificent nerds and i salute every one of you
you are all my people, bless you
