thisherelight:

we’re in the heavy part of summer now. in the eight years I’ve been roaming the prairie I don’t remember humidity like this. alberta is not a humid environment and while my beard is loving it the air feels charged and strange.

so much pollution is being trapped by the moisture you rarely get a clear look at the sun anymore and everything is tinged greenish gold or much redder come sunset. it’s so refreshing to not have summer wildfire smoke and in it’s place is a very unique light environment which I have to make sure to get more of.