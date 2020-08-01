anonsally: Photos from a walk in a park by the BayOne chilly…

« thisherelight: we’re in the heavy part of summer now. in the…

Photos from a walk in a park by the Bay

One chilly day in late July I explored a park by the Bay, on the site of a former construction landfill. The park contains an interesting mix of nature and art made from trash and driftwood. I enjoyed the sculptures and painted art, but I also saw some birds–including brown pelicans, egrets, some very orangey house finches, and some surf scoters (a very clownish-looking duck).

