« Photo

visualizedmemories: Öxarárfoss – 15 seconds – colour and…

visualizedmemories:

Öxarárfoss – 15 seconds – colour and b/w

Colour or b/w – which one do you prefer?

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/624987846543130624.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, July 29th, 2020 at 7:50 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.