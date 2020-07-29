everdeen: I can’t remember anything without you. Eternal…
I can’t remember anything without you.
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/625006711156146176.
I can’t remember anything without you.
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/625006711156146176.
This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, July 29th, 2020 at 12:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.