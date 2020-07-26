« ironislands: Hamilton choreography appreciation [2/?] The…

madelynsclines: Mr Wickham’s blessed with such happy manners,…

madelynsclines:

Mr Wickham’s blessed with such happy manners, he’s sure of making friends. Whether he is capable of retaining them, is less so. He’s been so unfortunate as to lose your friendship and I dare say that is an irreversible event.  It is. Why do you ask such a question? To make out  your character Mr. Darcy.  And what have you discovered? Very little. I hear such different accounts of you as puzzle me exceedingly. I hope to afford you more clarity in the future.

Pride and Prejudice (2005) dir. Joe Wright

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/624734955873894400.

This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, July 26th, 2020 at 12:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.