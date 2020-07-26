madelynsclines: Mr Wickham’s blessed with such happy manners,…
Mr Wickham’s blessed with such happy manners, he’s sure of making friends. Whether he is capable of retaining them, is less so. He’s been so unfortunate as to lose your friendship and I dare say that is an irreversible event. It is. Why do you ask such a question? To make out your character Mr. Darcy. And what have you discovered? Very little. I hear such different accounts of you as puzzle me exceedingly. I hope to afford you more clarity in the future.
Pride and Prejudice (2005) dir. Joe Wright
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/624734955873894400.