madelynsclines:

Mr Wickham’s blessed with such happy manners, he’s sure of making friends. Whether he is capable of retaining them, is less so. He’s been so unfortunate as to lose your friendship and I dare say that is an irreversible event. It is. Why do you ask such a question? To make out your character Mr. Darcy. And what have you discovered? Very little. I hear such different accounts of you as puzzle me exceedingly. I hope to afford you more clarity in the future.