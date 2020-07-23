meizhun: I have to I have to I have to believe that I can…
I have to I have to I have to believe
that I can change again again again
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/624463160672501761.
I have to I have to I have to believe
that I can change again again again
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/624463160672501761.
This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, July 23rd, 2020 at 12:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.