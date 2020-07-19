Find the Big Dipper in the northwest sky as soon as it gets dark and look directly below it. Averted…
Find the Big Dipper in the northwest sky as soon as it gets dark and look directly below it. Averted vision and a dark sky will help; binoculars will help a lot. You probably have at least a few more days during which it will be visible, but it sets early and is fading in brightness as it heads away from the sun.
Good luck!
