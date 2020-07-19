« Neighbor’s fence plus the top of my fence and the plants growing on it.

Find the Big Dipper in the northwest sky as soon as it gets dark and look directly below it. Averted vision and a dark sky will help; binoculars will help a lot. You probably have at least a few more days during which it will be visible, but it sets early and is fading in brightness as it heads away from the sun.

https://lowell.edu/viewing-comet-neowise-in-the-early-evening/

Viewing Comet NEOWISE in the Early Evening – Lowell Observatory

Good luck!

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/624136791334813696.

