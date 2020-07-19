Find the Big Dipper in the northwest sky as soon as it gets dark and look directly below it. Averted vision and a dark sky will help; binoculars will help a lot. You probably have at least a few more days during which it will be visible, but it sets early and is fading in brightness as it heads away from the sun.

https://lowell.edu/viewing-comet-neowise-in-the-early-evening/

Good luck!

