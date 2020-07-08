I miss the days when I felt Tumblr-old. These days I feel like we’re all the exact same age. Every day is our birthday. Every day is the day after our birthday.

I visit @fvfarm’s Tumblr every so often. Listen to your parents and grandparents, your children and grandchildren. Appreciate it when they grace you with their attention.

Eat your vegetables. Maybe later there’ll be cake.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/623131069372317696.

Tags: oldest person on tumblr.