« rrefaile: it’s nowhere near

I miss the days when I felt Tumblr-old. These days I feel like we’re all the exact same age. Every…

I miss the days when I felt Tumblr-old. These days I feel like we’re all the exact same age. Every day is our birthday. Every day is the day after our birthday.

I visit @fvfarm’s Tumblr every so often. Listen to your parents and grandparents, your children and grandchildren. Appreciate it when they grace you with their attention.

Eat your vegetables. Maybe later there’ll be cake.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/623131069372317696.

Tags: oldest person on tumblr.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, July 8th, 2020 at 7:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.