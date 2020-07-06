kaiyves:I did all my chores today and managed to get in a ride before dinner. Even though the…

« 1010ll: https://ift.tt/31Q3D39

I did all my chores today and managed to get in a ride before dinner. Even though the forecast was clear, storm clouds started blowing in.

When I felt that first “a summer thunderstorm is brewing up” gust of cool wind (next to a construction site, where it literally did blow up a dramatic puff of dust I kid you not), I decided I needed to get home as quickly as I could. It ended up clearing up on the way back, but the clouds were still very dramatic and it’s better to be home in clear weather than caught out in a storm.

Plus, I had time to make pasta salad!

