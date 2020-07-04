sodamspark:

“I think people often look back at the period and think things were very muted and faded, but that’s just because the costumes from that period are faded now in contemporary times. If you look at the ceramics, for example, that survived from the Georgian period, they have very heightened, punchy colors. In Emma’s bedroom, for example, I wanted it to feel like an Italian ice cream. You’ve got corals and oranges and then it is a gradient of those colors, right down to a pinkish ivory color. You’ve got one color in a lot of different gradients within the same room which provided a real elegance I think.” — Stella Fox, set decorator for Emma.