« ourleaderjemilla: Thousands of ghosts in the daylightOne day we…

tolkienillustrations: Late revisions to The Return of the King,…

tolkienillustrations:

Late revisions to The Return of the King, book six, chapter two, by J.R.R. Tolkien

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/622579517316284417.

This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, July 2nd, 2020 at 5:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.