scifigrl47: clockways: knottahooker: alloverthegaf: alloverthegaf: in case you didn’t know, The…
in case you didn’t know, The Dixie Chicks, an extremely successful country singer trio in America, recently changed their name to The Chicks, as ‘Dixie’ is apparently a nostalgic name for the Civil War-era South.
They have also released a new song and video, which is what I really wanted to bring up – I would never have known about it, because I am in no way involved or subscribed to country music, but my mum learned about it and passed it on to me and I’m so glad she did – it’s called ‘March March’ and is absolutely worth listening to but 100% MORE worth watching. It REALLY doesn’t matter what music genres you love or hate I really think you, like me, if you believe in activism and progressive change, will at least feel a little moved by this music video. It’s very well done and quite powerfully edited. Here’s the youtube link.
awesome other stuff to know about them, thank you @littleredruns and @dancingatbraebent
No, seriously, you need to watch this.
Give it a watch.
This isn’t what most of us think of country these days- the nationalist pop songs where the twang supposedly makes it country. This is some proper old school Johnny Cash sort of music and it’s got something to say.
in 2019, Ken Burns and PBS just did a really fascinating retrospective on Country Music. And one of the things that resonated with me was that if you were interested in the folk tradition, or female singer-songwriters in the 90′s, chances are you listened to country. Because that’s where the women who were forced out by the pop machine ended up.
9/11 changed that in one fell swoop. Almost overnight, I went from listening to, and buying, a LOT of country music, to feeling alienated and frightened by it. The aggressive, jingoistic, and very, very masculine wave of post 9/11 country music swept away a lot of excellent artists, and left us with the ‘bro country’ that we’re still dealing with today.
BRB, off to dust off a few cds.
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/622493314402353152.