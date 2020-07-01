scifigrl47: clockways: knottahooker: alloverthegaf: alloverthegaf: in case you didn’t know, The…

alloverthegaf:

in case you didn’t know, The Dixie Chicks, an extremely successful country singer trio in America, recently changed their name to The Chicks, as ‘Dixie’ is apparently a nostalgic name for the Civil War-era South.

They have also released a new song and video, which is what I really wanted to bring up – I would never have known about it, because I am in no way involved or subscribed to country music, but my mum learned about it and passed it on to me and I’m so glad she did – it’s called ‘March March’ and is absolutely worth listening to but 100% MORE worth watching. It REALLY doesn’t matter what music genres you love or hate I really think you, like me, if you believe in activism and progressive change, will at least feel a little moved by this music video. It’s very well done and quite powerfully edited. Here’s the youtube link.