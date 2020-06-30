« Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

pockicchi:friendships that last more than a lifetime

pockicchi:

friendships that last more than a lifetime

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/622351841774141440.

Tags: atla, finished our last rewatch last night.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, June 30th, 2020 at 4:50 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.