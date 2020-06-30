kimbureh:

lies: theslowesthnery: mckitterick: in case anyone else had @wyvernisgod ’s question, I present @vamprisms ’s comment from the notes afloweroutofstone: and it’s all because they broke quarantine Just want to mention that seeing this in a packed theater opening weekend with none of us having any idea what was coming was something I’ll never forget. packed cinema theaters? in this day and age that idea alone sounds horrifying

In quarantine no one can hear you scream! :-)

But we sure heard each other screaming (and groaning, and laughing) after our initial stunned silence when that creature made its debut.

Tags: alien.