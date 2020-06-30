« ksjanes: From the beginning I knew meeting could only end in…

kimbureh: lies: theslowesthnery: mckitterick: in case anyone else had @wyvernisgod ’s question, I…

kimbureh:

lies:

theslowesthnery:

mckitterick:

in case anyone else had @wyvernisgod ’s question, I present @vamprisms ’s comment from the notes

afloweroutofstone:

and it’s all because they broke quarantine

Just want to mention that seeing this in a packed theater opening weekend with none of us having any idea what was coming was something I’ll never forget.

packed cinema theaters? in this day and age that idea alone sounds horrifying

In quarantine no one can hear you scream! :-)

But we sure heard each other screaming (and groaning, and laughing) after our initial stunned silence when that creature made its debut.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/622367650578923520.

Tags: alien.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, June 30th, 2020 at 9:50 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.