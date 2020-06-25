sailingshots:

Courageous

Tags: well, definitely one of the good ones, some 12s are just... dark. twisted. soulless., their campaigns marred by, cheating, bad men being bad, but others have this aura of worthy struggle, upright virtuous pluck, us-26 was one of those, she was the third boat ever, and almost certainly the last boat ever, to win the cup twice, and the second time, in 77, she was generally acknowledged to be the slower boat, think about that, that’s a metaphor that gains power as one ages, courageous.