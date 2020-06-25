« obiwan: If your feelings are still what they were last April,…

https://youtu.be/4HL0YTOb1rc

https://youtu.be/4HL0YTOb1rc

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/621967985489395712.

Tags: youtube, friendly ghosts, pomplamoose, 2359, if i ever lose my faith in you.

This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, June 25th, 2020 at 11:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.