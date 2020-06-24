« lichenaday: Physcia aipolia Physcia is the first lichen…

finita–la–commedia:Sunrise. Atlantic Ocean. May 30, 2020@finita–la–commedia

finita–la–commedia:

Sunrise. Atlantic Ocean. May 30, 2020

@finita–la–commedia

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/621835859579289600.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, June 24th, 2020 at 12:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.