isstinna: BREAKING NEWS I just learned about a bird species called Golden Plover. Their chicks have…
BREAKING NEWS
I just learned about a bird species called Golden Plover. Their chicks have an amazing camouflage: their baby fluff resembles MOSS!
LOOK AT THEM! JUST LOOK AT THEM!
…Oh to be a tiny golden plover lying in the moss safe and sound waiting for your mom to bring you some worms…
