isstinna: BREAKING NEWS I just learned about a bird species called Golden Plover. Their chicks have…

BREAKING NEWS

I just learned about a bird species called Golden Plover. Their chicks have an amazing camouflage: their baby fluff resembles MOSS!

LOOK AT THEM! JUST LOOK AT THEM!

…Oh to be a tiny golden plover lying in the moss safe and sound waiting for your mom to bring you some worms…

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/621745257463316480.

