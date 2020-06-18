nubbsgalore: hammer time. schools of scalloped hammerhead sharks…
hammer time. schools of scalloped hammerhead sharks photographed in the galapagos by (click pic) alexander safanov, montgomery gilchrist, eric h cheng, norbert wu, franco banfi, todd aki, chris newbert and larry gatz.
scalloped hammerhead populations have declined by over 95 percent in the past thirty years, largely due to the shark fin trade. this summer, scalloped hammerheads became the first species of shark to be protected by the u.s. endangered species act, one of the world’s strongest wildlife conservation laws.
