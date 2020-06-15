« elmseaa: https://ift.tt/3e5h3LV
I’ve been seeing your avatar for a long time now and it has only just clicked – in a drunken epiphany – that it’s from the comic strip of Bram Stoker writing a letter to Walt Whitman. Why did I not notice before? I knew it was familiar. »

Photo

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/621001601225801728.

Tags: birds, maybe sosp?, wanna see the front.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, June 15th, 2020 at 7:50 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.