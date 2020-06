noaasanctuaries:

Nothing is better than walking the beach at low tide, when the sand is still wet and you can see the clouds above and below. What’s your favorite beach to wander along Olympic Coast National Marine Sanctuary? (Photo: Robert Schwemmer/NOAA) [Image description: A sandy, flat beach with a sheen of water reflecting clouds.]

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/620858150154862592.