inthetags:reblog and put in the tags the name of the most recent playlist you created
reblog and put in the tags the name of the most recent playlist you created
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/620829301000060928.
Tags: _finches at our feeders, b/c that was the name of the bird class i was doing, and the playlist is for the downloaded birdsong, from xeno canto, with a leading underscore, so it sorts to the top, and i can find it quickly during the class, you can totally watch it on youtube, and hear me play the playlist, not sure why you’d want to, but you totally _could_.