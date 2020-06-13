inthetags:

reblog and put in the tags the name of the most recent playlist you created

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/620829301000060928.

Tags: _finches at our feeders, b/c that was the name of the bird class i was doing, and the playlist is for the downloaded birdsong, from xeno canto, with a leading underscore, so it sorts to the top, and i can find it quickly during the class, you can totally watch it on youtube, and hear me play the playlist, not sure why you’d want to, but you totally _could_.