« domesticflight:SPC ECO: Fallen Stars

sixpenceee: Milky Way stabilized shows the Earth is spinning…

sixpenceee:

Milky Way stabilized shows the Earth is spinning through space 

Source

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/620095662853390336.

Tags: now we're talking, hang on tight!.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, June 5th, 2020 at 7:50 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.