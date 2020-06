hollyweirdangeleno:

Vast of Night was super fun.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/619909576216674304.

Tags: the vast of night, though i need to watch it again with subtitles, b/c i missed a fair amount of the fast dialog, but fay was the best, especially her running everywhere, her determined little compact motion, and all the switchboard bits.