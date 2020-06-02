« julies-andrews: You and I would never have been at war. The only…
Another question: I’m having a hard time finding photos of birds from below, but that’s often the perspective I have on them in the field. I was looking at a goldfinch today and had a good view of its underside. The underside of the tail was white, with what looked like orange or reddish-brown tips. Could that narrow down which type of goldfinch it was? or am I misremembering what I saw and neither goldfinch would have a tail like that? »

Bird guides have pictures of “breeding plumage”–but how long does breeding plumage last? Does a bird have it for only 3 weeks? for half the year? How do I know when to look for breeding plumage, and when to look for nonbreeding plumage?

It’s species-specific, and I believe to a lesser extent can also be population/location/individual-specific within a species. But in general the cycles are a period of months.

A good field guide (I’m a Sibley fan) will give you an idea by captioning the illustrations with a range of months. Is there a particular species you’re wondering about? I can give more details if so.

Some examples:

