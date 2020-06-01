julies-andrews:

You and I would never have been at war. The only thing we’d fight about would be which video to rent on Saturday night. Who fights about that? Some people… not us. We would never. If only.

You’ve Got Mail (1998), dir. Nora Ephron

Tags: you've got mail, i know it’s problematic, and this part, is kind of the heart of that, but it’s also the heart, of what works about ygm, i know my fave is problematic, we are all of us, deeply, problematic, but we love what we love in spite of that, nora knew that, tom and meg, the small army of others, who made this moment, when no such moment existed before, they knew that.