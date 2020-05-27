zombeesknees: rosylipsandcheeks: Favourite scenes from Pride…
Favourite scenes from Pride and Prejudice (BBC 1995)
#i
don’t think i can ever properly articulate the exquisite brain-melting
drama of a pre-internet cliffhanger that this was at the time #picture the scene: you’re 12 years old the internet is not in your house yet – the book is merely a title on the family shelf #(which in fact you’re still unaware of at that time anyway – it’s a big shelf) #if you’ve never personally read it it may as well be brand new at that point #and then your mum’s like ‘watch this show with me’ and you’re like ok #and you get to wickham telling his story and you’re like ‘oh noes this darcy guy is terrible’ #and then he proposes and you’re like ‘holy shit’ and then the explanatory letter comes and you’re like HOLY ACTUAL SHIT #and your world is ROCKED like physically cannot take the drama #and Jane and Lizzy at that point are like ‘oh well we’ll die alone’ and you figure this is how grown-up novels just are #this
must be how adults stories go – it’ll probably be sisterly
flower-arranging for the next few eps but you’re cool with that sounds fun #and then. she goes. to derbyshire. and you’re like wait wait wait waaaaaait a minute hotdamn #will be be there??? what are the odds?????? low right???? #and then!!!! she runs into him!!! at his house!!!!! and you’re like MUM TELL ME WHAT HAPPENS #and she like lol no I will tell you NOTHING you must SUFFER #AND HE’S MAKING SUCH AN EFFORT #AND THEY’RE ALL WALKING!! TOGETHER!! and you’re CLAWING at the CURTAINS at this point #and then lizzy and the gardiners go to leave and they’re all talking!!! he’s by the carriage saying goodbye!!!! #and then they drive off and he STANDS there ALONE and PINING and you’re like ‘will she turn around?’ #and then! she turns! around! AND THE CREDITS ROLL AND YOU WONT KNOW WHAT HAPPENS UNTIL NEXT SUNDAY NIGHT #AND YOU’RE LOSING YOUR ENTIRE TINY MIIIIIIIIIIND #HOW CAN I WAIT A WEEK TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENS NEXT – MUM WHY DO YOU HATE ME #and
that sadist and long-term austen fan is just ‘no. shan’t. i’m enjoying
your tiny meltdown too much. you’ll just have to wait and see’ #and you have to wait a WHOLE WEEK and you have NO IDEA what happens #as
no one has literally ever mentioned this novel to you nor has it ever
once appeared in any part of your life either print or audiovisual #the sheer exquisite pre-internet struggle of a 200 year old story being BRAND NEW AND LETHAL #cause
of death: expired as a pre-teen due to having to wait a week until the
australian broadcasting corporation showed the next ep
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/619274315053072384.