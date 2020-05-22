michonnegrimes:

TOM EVERETT SCOTT: I’m not really a drummer.



STEVE ZAHN: Tom just picked it up, and that’s insane. You can’t fake a drum solo. You can’t fake it. (…) That’s incredible. I could not believe that then, and to this day I am baffled. I mean, that’s a deal breaker, man! That’s hard to do!



TOM EVERETT SCOTT: I honestly don’t play. In my audition, in my special skills it said that I played trumpet, which was true! Tom Hanks was like, “So, you have rhythm! You have some sense of rhythm! Great!”



THAT THING YOU DO! (1996) DIR. TOM HANKS



