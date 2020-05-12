ksjanes: “Smile, breathe and go slowly.”Thich Nhat HanhYou…
“Smile, breathe and go slowly.”
Thich Nhat Hanh
You never know what you may see and enjoy. :)
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/617940239851356160.
