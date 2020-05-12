ksjanes: “Smile, breathe and go slowly.”Thich Nhat HanhYou…

« 90377: Partridgefoot in bloom on trail above Cougar Lakes by Kim…

ksjanes:

“Smile, breathe and go slowly.”

Thich Nhat Hanh

You never know what you may see and enjoy. :)

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/617940239851356160.

