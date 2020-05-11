shipwreckedcomedy: Shipwrecked Writers Studio Enjoy a peek into…
Shipwrecked Writers Studio
Enjoy a peek into the madness of @seanpersaud & @sineadpersaud‘s writing sessions over zoom as they work on our newest project during this quarantine time.
See the extended version, and lots more BTS of all our various production processes, on Patreon!
I loved this so so much on patreon, and now that some of it is out for everyone I love it so so much all over again.
I don’t even care about the show. (Okay; I lied. I care a lot about the show.) But this. This right here. The Persaud sibs waxing goofy via Zoom while they write it is The. Best. Thing.
