fungusqueen:

Looking back at pictures from camping/mushroom hunting on the California coast. I don’t usually get sentimental about sunsets but this one was so good. It had been raining the night before and we tried to walk to the coast in the dark, with our rain gear and umbrellas…but it was way too cold and windy so we turned around. I didn’t even know what this edge of the coast looked like before this day because there’s one road to get to this exact location. You can’t tell from this picture, but there were a bunch of seals all over the rocks watching us. Really hoping to do more camping when the global pandemic is over