lichenaday: teratocybernetics: lichenaday: Teloschistes…

Teloschistes chrysophthalmus

Gold-eye lichen, golden-eye

Here to bring a little sunshine to your quarantine is T. chrysophthalmus, an extremely popular and well-described lichen! This lichen is considered subfruticose, meaning it falls somewhere in between the foliose and fruticose designation. It forms small, loose, tufted cushions attached by a single holdfast. The lobes are flattened and radiating, with irregular branches turning thin and hair-like toward the apices. Of course this lichen is most commonly recognized for the bright yellow-orange coloration, but the main thallus color can also be dull gray. This is hard to notice in the presence of those neon orange apothecia which tend to dominate the surface. The apothecial discs are typically a darker orange in color than the thallus and thalline margin surrounding the disc. This margin varies in thickness and general shape as the discs broaden and flatten with age, and are typically covered in numerous cilia. T. chrysophthalmus occurs world-wide, but is most common in temperate or coastal climates. It grows exclusively on wood, preferring twigs and branches with a high level of light availability. It often occurs in small, isolated populations, and these populations are threatened by human activity and air pollution throughout much if its range. It also is attacked by a number of host-specific lichenicolous fungi (yep, a fungus that eats fungus), so it is being threatened from all sides! So do what you can to protect your local populations. One good what to do this is to go on lichen hunts! This species is fairly easy to identify, and there are a number of local mycological societies you can direct your findings to (NAMA for North America), and a number of websites you can post your finds to such as Inaturalist or GBIF! Or hey, you can just keep spreading that lichen love and knowledge in your small corner of the internet.

