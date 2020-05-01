rosiesdreams:The Poppy Field 1907 .. By Austrian artist…
The Poppy Field 1907 .. By Austrian artist gustav-klimt 1862-1918
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/616924765086728192.
Disclaimer: See domain name.